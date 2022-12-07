Skip to Content
Winter beach berm protections going up to protect South Coast structures

Robin Karlsson
Beach berms like this one in Carpinteria have gone up for winter protection.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Heavy equipment has moved in to build winter beach berms in critical locations on the South Coast.


New, large sand walls have been built on the Carpinteria City Beach and in front of the Yacht Club in Santa Barbara.

The sand dunes are necessary each year to hold off any large storms especially during the highest of tides, normally in the three month window from December to February.


The Carpinteria sand berm is usually up until March but that could be changed if foul weather persists.


The Santa Barbara sand dune at the Yacht Club is next to the seawall where violent waves can crash up and over into the harbor.


The Yacht Club is in its 150th year in Santa Barbara.

(more details, video and photos will be added later today)

John Palminteri

