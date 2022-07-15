Lobster Jo creates unique summertime camp in and our of the Santa Barbara waters

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For kids who want a beach summer camp with a variety pack of activities, and not a lot of side-by-side competitions, the development of Lobster Jo's has made a big splash.

Joseph Evers is a UC Santa Barbara physics student, surfer and certified diver who came up with the idea, presented it to the city parks and recreation leaders, and built his first team with his swimming friends.

Since then he has added more counselors and the sign ups have set sail with ten weeks of classes underway this summer.

A typical day includes a choice of activities but it starts with a test of swimming skills.

If they aren't safe enough to be in the water, the camp members are still taking part in many activities that can be done on or near the water.

The full list of Lobster Jo's camp activities include swimming, constructing sandcastles, snorkeling, surfing, playing beach games, a Mega Stand Up Paddleboard, boogie boards, tents, games, dodgeball, and making beach art .

The camp welcomes a wide range of ages and some of the participants have improved their people skills with the interactions after being inside so long during the COVID crisis.

Many of the camp members stay friends after their week with Lobster Jo is over.

Evers is also looking for donations through the Santa Barbara City Parks and Recreation PARC foundation (notation for Lobster Jo) that can help kids get in to the camp if they do not have the funds.