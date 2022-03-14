Carpinteria skate park bid higher than city planned

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The proposed skate park in Carpinteria has a construction bill larger than what was anticipated.

One construction bid received and as just over $2 million. The project was expected to be around $1.4 million.

That's about $700,000 higher than the city and an ambitious group of organizers had planned for after years of effort to bring the project to this point.

The City Council meets tonight and can accept the bid and find the necessary funds, go back out to bid and see if it can get a better price, build a smaller park, build it in phases, or it can also abandon the project.

