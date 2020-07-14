San Luis Obispo to install barriers on downtown streets allowing businesses to expand outdoors

Money and Business

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The City of San Luis Obispo is installing temporary barriers along downtown streets to create more space for outdoor business.

The move comes immediately following Gov. Gavin Newsom's statewide order on Monday to prohibit indoor dining and other inside business operations.

The water-filled barriers will create temporary parklets will allow businesses to expand operations outside in an area adjacent to their entrance.

Businesses will be able to operate outside on a daily basis and will not have to pay a permit fee.

The city will also reduce traffic in one direction on the block of Monterey Street between Chorro and Morro Streets.

This move will allow for a greater outdoor dining options for the restaurants that line Monterey Street on both sides.

The city did not say when the barriers would be installed.

San Luis Obispo has also announced it has placed its "Open SLO" program on hold.

The program was recently created to allow businesses to expand operations on Higuera and Monterey Streets on Thursdays through Sundays.

For more information on Open SLO, and the new parklet program, visit www.openslo.org or email OpenSLO@slocity.org.