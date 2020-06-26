Longtime vacant spot in downtown Santa Barbara filled by 7-Eleven

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Half of the former Panera Bread restaurant site in downtown Santa Barbara has been converted into a new 7-Eleven.

The site at 700 State Street, is at the corner of Ortega.

Inside are some of the most modern machines a touch screen for Slurpees, iced tease and cold brew coffee.

There are also packaged refrigerated salads, sandwiches and healthy snacks to go with the normal stock of 7-Eleven products and beverages.

This location carries beer and wine but it is under the control of the store clerk in a single special cooler that is only accessed by the employee.

The location had been vacant for several years.