Rosewood Miramar Hotel closes after impacts from coronavirus crisis

Money and Business

MONTECITO, Calif. - The Rosewood Miramar Hotel has temporarily shut down, just like many hotels, due to the impacts of the coronavirus Covid-19 on the U.S. economy.

The travel industry from coast to coast has been adjusting rapidly but there's been little or no business in many areas in the last week.

Nearby The Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara has also closed. It plans to reopen in mid-April according to the most recent time line.

It's unknown what the Miramar's future plans are at this point, but the operators say "as soon as possible."

The luxury hotel was a project of developer Rick Caruso after it was dormant for years in a tough rebuilding effort that involved multiple owners and a lengthy community process.

It opened in March of 2019.

In a post to its customers on line the resort writes:

COVID-19 UPDATE

As we go through these unprecedented times together, we remain steadfast in our commitment to taking every precaution to help ensure the health and safety of our community. Out of an abundance of caution, and out of care and concern for our guests and associates, Rosewood Miramar Beach will temporarily halt operations effective March 23, 2020. We have made this decision in a community effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.



We thank you for your patience and understanding during this period of global concern, as we continue to follow local and international protocols for the safety of our guests, associates and community at large. We send our thoughts of well-being to you and your families and look forward to welcoming you back to Rosewood Miramar Beach as soon as possible.

For questions regarding incoming reservations booked during this closure period, please call the Rosewood Hotels & Resorts’ reservations line at +1 888-767-3966, and we will assist you with canceling and rebooking for a future date. We will accommodate all refunds for stays booked during the closure. We send our thoughts of well-being to you and your families and look forward to welcoming you back to Rosewood Miramar Beach as soon as possible.