Published 10:57 am

Bar closures grow as owners give up on St. Patrick’s Day plans

O'Malley's
John Palminteri
O'Malley's bar in Santa Barbara joins Old Kings Road, Dargan's and the Press Room in closing for St. Patrick's Day. (Photo: John Palminteri)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Early this morning some of Santa Barbara's most popular St. Patrick's Day locations for celebrations called it off in a united way.

Messages moved quickly on social media, texting, over the phone and on their doors.

The Press Room, O'Malley's, and Old Kings Road have turned out the lights and closed. At least for the day and maybe more as it is decided by each owner.

Dargan's is closed but has Irish to go meals.

NewsChannel 3 had reported Monday that O'Malley's was doing a deep cleaning with special solutions as part of its stepped up response to the coronavirus Covid-19. Customers were going to be limited in numbers and spacing. Now the number is zero there and many other places in the well known entertainment zone in downtown Santa Barbara.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News.

