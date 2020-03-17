Bar closures grow as owners give up on St. Patrick’s Day plans

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Early this morning some of Santa Barbara's most popular St. Patrick's Day locations for celebrations called it off in a united way.

Messages moved quickly on social media, texting, over the phone and on their doors.

The Press Room, O'Malley's, and Old Kings Road have turned out the lights and closed. At least for the day and maybe more as it is decided by each owner.

Dargan's is closed but has Irish to go meals.

NewsChannel 3 had reported Monday that O'Malley's was doing a deep cleaning with special solutions as part of its stepped up response to the coronavirus Covid-19. Customers were going to be limited in numbers and spacing. Now the number is zero there and many other places in the well known entertainment zone in downtown Santa Barbara.

(More details and video will be added here later today)