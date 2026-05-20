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Family Once Living in Riverbed Finds Stability at Ventura Supportive Housing Community

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 12:02 pm
Published 12:00 pm

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – The organization, Ventura Housing, is about to open the largest Homekey project in Ventura County history.

The former La Quinta Inn location on Valentine Road has been transformed into 136 studio apartments for those coming out of homelessness.

The latest development is expected to assist hundreds of people, including one family who spent years living in the Ventura Riverbed before moving into permanent housing.

Residents and housing leaders describe the project as a chance for stability, support and a fresh start.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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