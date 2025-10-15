Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Open House welcomes questions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) Artist renderings will be on display tonight and tomorrow afternoon at a Paseo Nuevo Redevelopment Open House.

The poster-size images show the architectural design that is not a done deal.

It will be up to the City of Santa Barbara to enter an agreement with investment firm Alliance Bernstein to develop the area between State Street and Chapala and Ortega and Carrillo.

The Planning Commission has already raised questions about the plan and now members of the public are welcome to ask questions, too.

The project would include the old Macy's parcel and a part of Parking Lot 2, but it would not include the old Nordstrom.

The designs show renderings of more than 230 market rate housing units and 80 affordable apartments.

The Open House is located at 707 Paseo Nuevo from 6-7:30p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 15, and from Noon -1:30 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 16.

For more information visit https://www.santabarbaraCA.gov/PaseoNuevo

Your News Channel will have more on the open house tonight on the news.