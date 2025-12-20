Kidz Matter Toy Giveaway spreads Holiday Cheer

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Kidz Matter Toy Giveaway took place at Legacy Martial Arts in Oxnard.

Co-founders said every child deserves the magic of Christmas.

They also said when they asked people to help Merry Christmas they delivered.

It turned out to be a heartwarming day of joy.

Brandy Beesley said they are focused fighting poverty and the future of the children.

"In the future in 2026 we are looking to just kind of touch families get into the youth give them leadership mentorship and a lot of things that a lot of them don't have and sometimes they just need one person who believes in them and shows them a different path of life so that they believe in themselves," said Beesley.

The giveaway was open to children of all ages and children had a chance to choose their own gifts.

Families including those with newborns posed for photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus and The Grinch.

