Parade of Lights and Fireworks light up the Santa Barbara Harbor

today at 11:45 pm
Published 11:41 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Parade of Lights took place on Sunday night.

One of the boats looked like a green dinosaur.

All of them competed for prizes.

People lined the waterfront to enjoy the 39th annual event.

Dozens of illuminated boats took part.

At times they moved in a line along the coast and when they motored back to their slips people got a closer look.

A fireworks show followed the Parade of Lights.

The reflection of the fireworks could be seen on the water in the harbor.

The show started at 7 p.m.

About five minutes into the show people with a view of the coast could see a spectacular fireworks finale.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

