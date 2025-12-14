Parade of Lights and Fireworks light up the Santa Barbara Harbor
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Parade of Lights took place on Sunday night.
One of the boats looked like a green dinosaur.
All of them competed for prizes.
People lined the waterfront to enjoy the 39th annual event.
Dozens of illuminated boats took part.
At times they moved in a line along the coast and when they motored back to their slips people got a closer look.
A fireworks show followed the Parade of Lights.
The reflection of the fireworks could be seen on the water in the harbor.
The show started at 7 p.m.
About five minutes into the show people with a view of the coast could see a spectacular fireworks finale.