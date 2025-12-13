Skip to Content
Carpinteria Spirit Parade fills Linden Ave.

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) A community known for having a Santa Clause Lane exit along the 101 freeway had its annual holiday parade on Saturday

It's called The Carpinteria Spirit Parade.

Warriors from Carpinteria High performed along Linden Avenue.

Santa waved from a fire truck

Animals in the parade included horses, sheep and dogs.

John Palminteri returned to co-emcee the parade.

Dozens of community groups took part.

The parade also brought people out on a day when local shops decked their halls and windows with holiday gifts.

Tracy Lehr

