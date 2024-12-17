Cities on the Central Coast announce Holiday Office Closures

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – In observation of the upcoming holidays, facilities and services in neighboring cities will be closed.

Santa Barbara

Most of the City of Santa Barbara's offices will be closed from Monday, December 23, 2024, to Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Normal operations will resume on Monday, January 6, 2025.

Repair requests will be monitored and resolved in order of priority during the office closure. Please submit a service request with the City’s app or call (805) 564-5413 to report damage or repairs. Police, Fire, and Harbor Patrol emergency services will be fully staffed throughout the office closure. You can find a complete list of closures here.

Goleta

Goleta City Hall and all non-emergency departments will be closed from Monday, December 23, 2024, to Wednesday, January 1, 2025. The Goleta Valley Library and Community Center will be closed December 24th, 25th, 31st and January 1st. Residents can continue to report problems or concerns through City Assist. Fine more information here.

Lompoc

Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center will be closed Monday, December 23, 2024 through Friday, December 27, 2024. They will close again on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 for New Year’s Day.

City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues. Find more information here.

Santa Maria

The City of Santa Maria will continue service except for Wednesday, December 25th, 2024 and Wednesday, January 1st, 2025. During holiday weeks, the City provides collection service to residential customers and sweeps streets, one day later than usual. Find more information here.

San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo's public offices, counters, and certain facilites will be closed from Tuesday, December 24, 2024 through Wednesday, January 1, 2025. They will re-open Thursday, January 2, 2025.

December 20th is this year’s deadline for several services, including scheduling building inspections and permit applications that need to be processed before the end of the calendar year. City services that are essential to public health and safety, such as Water, Wastewater, Fire, Police, and Transit services, will continue. Find more information here.