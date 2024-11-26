Farmers Markets busy rain or shine before Thanksgiving

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A lot of holiday traffic and a little rain didn't keep people away from Tuesday's Farmers Market on State Street in Santa Barbara.

Some people picked up fresh ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast, while others bought gifts to bring to their holiday host or hostess.

Charlotte Peake bought sunflowers for relatives and a friendsgiving she plans to attend.

Shoppers picked up desserts, too.

Marci's Pies are popular at the Jimenz Family Farm stand out of Santa Ynez.

Nevin Pallad bought the last pecan pie after the pumpkin pies sold out.

Pallad's son Carson said his family will enjoy it.

Coryell Chavez of Jimenez Family Farm said customers may still be able to find them at Tri-County Produce and other farmers markets.

Thanks to Veggie Rescue leftovers at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market don't go to waste.

Kevin Kemp of Veggie Rescue filled a wagon with fresh donations including lettuce and citrus from Fillmore that will go to people in need.

For more information visit https://www.veggierescue.org and https://jimenezfamilyfarms.com or

https://www.sbfarmersmarket.org



