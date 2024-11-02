Skip to Content
Dia De Los Muertos altar returns to steps of Carnegie Art Museum in Oxnard

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
Published 8:17 pm

OXNARD, Calif.-A Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) altar is on display at the Carnegie Art Museum in Oxnard.

The museum funded by industrialist Andrew Carnegie has been closed since 2019 but the outside is still used for occasions like this one.

City staff set up the altar in honor of loved ones past.

People brought personal momentos to place on the altar alongside framed photographs.

The also shared in a community tribute on Friday.

The altar will be on display all weekend.

It is located on the 400 block of South C St. near Plaza Park.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

