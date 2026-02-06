Adam Sandler thrills fans, receives SBIFF Maltin Modern Master Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fans have a connection with Adam Sandler forged over dozens of films over three decades like Happy Gilmore from 1996 and it's popular sequel released in 2025. Many of those fans lined up behind the barricades around the Arlington Theatre to see the star who came around to greet them on a night when he received the most prestigious honor handed out by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Known for comedies, Sandler showcased his dramatic chops in his most recent film Jay Kelly, alongside George Clooney.

"I love Clooney and I loved being on his team," Sandler said told NewsChannel 3-12 on the red carpet.

Two thousand people inside the Arlington Theatre were on Team Sandler as he received the Maltin Modern Master Award from SBIFF. He was greeted by a standing ovation from the sold out crowd before a discussion with film critic Leonard Maltin. Later in the evening, Duston Hoffman took the stage to talk about Sandler. They shared the screen in 2017 for The Meyerowitz Stories.

"We like to have fun, we like to get it done and make sure we're all proud," Sandler said about making movies.

Sandler's films have banked over three billion dollars at the box office worldwide. His production company has a huge deal to make movies for Netflix where his titles are are very popular for the streamer.

Santa Barbara International Film Festival Director Roger Durling called Sandler a masterful actor while emphasizing how hard it is to make people laugh like Sandler does.

"I've greatly admired this man for so long for all the laughs that he's provided to us." Durling said. "And I have met him a few times. He's the nicest. You saw him just now saying hello to everybody."

This wasn't the first sold out show Sandler has done in Santa Barbara. He performed two comedy/music shows at UC Santa Barbara in 1995 and 1997 at Campbell Hall. News Channel Anchor Scott Hennessee kept his ticket from the 1997 Sandler concert he went to while a student at UCSB, and showed it to Sandler during their interview on the red carpet.

"I remember that dude!" Sandler said.

Sandler recalled recording his now famous "The Chanukah Song" during his first show at UCSB to be on his comedy album.

"That's funny, man," Sandler said. "I really love it here, man. I love the school. I love the hang here. I've had nothing but good memories. When I was young here, and with my family here ... Tremendous place."