SBIFF to open with “A Mosquito in the Ear” Premier

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) On Opening night at the Santa Barbara International FIlm Festival celebritiea being honored with special tributes won't be on hand to steal the spotlight.

That allows up and coming filmmakers and artists to shine on the red carpet recently rolled out at the Arlington Theatre on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The opening night premier entitled "A Mosquito in the Ear" is a adoption story, part drama, part comedy that takes place in India.

Through a translator the little girl in the film says it feels like a mosquito in the ear when the American couple adopting her speak Engish.

The film in based on a true story and an Italian graphic novel "Una Zanzara nell'Orecchio," that is similar to a comic book.

The novel was written by Andrea Ferraris who is also among those credited with writing the screenplay.

Ferraris may be on hand on opening night along with the film's director Nicola Rinciari, co-writers Darren Dean and Emily Dillard and the stars; Jake Lacy, Nazanin Boniadi and Ruhi Pal.

The film is on brand for the festival that will be screeing films from all over the world.

Fans don't need tickets to watch the glamorous arrivals outside the Arlington Theatre, but tickets are available to purchase to see hundred of films, select tributes and panel discussions that run through Feb. 14.

For more information visit https://sbiff.org

