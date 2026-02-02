The McHurley Film Center prepares for Ribbon-Cutting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) It's a big day for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and philanthropists Nora McNeely Hurley and Michael Hurley.

Their combined names and donation made The McHurley Film Center possible.

Thanks to generous donors and an ongoing donation campaign the former Fiesta Five has been transformed into a film hub just in time for the 41st Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Local Angela White said she could smell the paint drying walking by today.

White said she is excited to go inside.

Supporters are scheduled to gather outside the The McHurley Film Center on the 900 block of State Street for a photo-op ribbon-cutting starting at 5:30p.m.

For more information visit, https://sbifftheatres.com and https://sbiff.org

Your News Channel will have more on this special SBIFF occasion tonight on the news.