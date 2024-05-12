La Primavera raises funds for Old Spanish Days

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People dressed in their Fiesta finest for La Primavera.

The official Old Spanish Days celebration included dining and dancing at El Paseo restaurant in Santa Barbara.

Current and former Spirits performed for the sold out crowd.

Old Spanish Days 2024 is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Brian Schwabecher told the crowd he was a banker enjoying his newfound El Presidente title.

"Primavera started 100 years ago as the flower festival and here we are, 100th anniversary, So excited, look at El Paseo, one of the most historic venues in Santa Barbara, but also so synonymous with everything we've done in Old Spanish Days Fiesta."

La Primavera included a silent auction.

The annual fiesta serves as a Spring fundraiser that helps support all of the free events during Old Spanish Days.

The Fiesta beings Wed. July 31, and continues through the first weekend in August.

Fore more information visit https://www.sbfiesta.org