As the 2024 Fiesta poster is revealed, a colorful history of the images dates back to 1924

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – With the revealing of the 2024 Old Spanish Days poster, it finds a place with some iconic images that reflect Santa Barbara's look dating back 100 years.

The first poster came out in 1924. Some of the images are similar with dancers in active poses but with different colored dresses. The dancing couple poster is one of the most common.

Many of the posters are stored at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and at the Old Spanish Days office in the Carriage and Western Heritage Art Museum in Santa Barbara.

The posters appearance changed in 1976, the bicentennial year. That was developed by then-El Presidente Rudy Castillo. After that, the posters were created by the event's El Presidente for the year in coordination with an artist.

This is the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days. The theme is Viva el Centerario.

