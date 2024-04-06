2024 Spirit and Junior Spirit dance into history

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Following a day long audition judged selected Aleenah Soriano as this year's 2024 Junior Spirit.

She's 9 years old and a fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary School.

After making the announcement they made their final decision.

Georgey Taupin is the 2024 Spirit of Fiesta.

She's 16 years old and a 10th grader at Oaks Christian School online.

Their friends circled them in group hugs.

"Amazing. I mean i don't know if there's another word to describe it... Trying not to cry again. If you win its what you worked for. It's an amazing feeling," said Taupin.

"I feel awesome, shocked, amazing," said Soriano.

They will both be part of the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days.

And they have something in common.

The titleholders and runners up are all from the Zermeño Dance Academy.

A recording of the live stream is available on our mobile app and website.