Mermaid Month Swims into Ventura Harbor

March 7, 2026 9:41 pm
VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) It is Mermaid Month in the Ventura Harbor.

Visitors enjoyed steal drums, a ukulele jam and pirate ship concert spread through the harbor.

Little mermaids lined up to have their picture taken with a mermaid.

They also lined up to get their faces painted at a number of locations.

The lawn area included a bubble show and an aerial studio performance.

Families came dressed to have fun.

"We love mermaids we come here every year it is like one of my our favorite they have a lot of amazing stuff here," said Brittaney Martinelli of Simi Valley.

Her daughter Skyla swam with a mermaid in the pool at Ventura Dive and Sport .

The next Mermaid Month event will take place on March 21, between noon and 3 p.m.

For more mermaid month information visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12.

