Monster Mall shines light on entrepreneurs

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Monster Mall attracts all kind of characters and entrepreneurs.

The weekend event is taking place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Participants enjoyed spooky and pop culture vendors on Saturday.

Stephanie Campa's company sold plenty of specialty drinks made with dry ice that give off a visible vapor.

"We are a mobile bartending company, we have a team of 8 right now, we specialize in really pretty photo worthy drinks," said Campa.

She said they like to serve as many smiles as they can and they added a beach theme since the fairground are near the surf.

"We do mocktails, cocktails, we do private events, popups like this Monster Mall," said Campa.

Visitors can find the Barmaid Beauties near the entrance to the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

The Monster Mall continues on Sunday from Noon to 6 p.m.

People of all ages are welcome.

For more information visit https:venturacountyfairgrounds.org