Love is in the Air at the Music Academy of the West

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) For the first time in 2 decades, the Music Academy of the West is once again booking weddings.

Noise complaints put a stop to weddings years ago, the prestigious location, known for music education and performance has changed its tune.

John Palminteri helped welcome guests to the wedding of Teresa Kuskey and Rick Oshay on Valentine's Day.

The bride is the foundr and director of La Boheme, the professional cabaret fusion performance group that takes part in parades and special events. The groom is the owner of Continental Western Corporation of Southern California and a local philanthropist who proposed on Valentine's Day a year ago. After a recent visit he asked the Music Academy of the West if he could have his wedding on the grounds.

About 175 guests mingled in Anne's Garden before the wedding in the Holden Garden.

The reception took place in Kuehn Court. They cut the cake in Lehmann Hall.

The wedding entertainment included the Santa Barbara String Quartet, opera singer Byron Maze, dancers from the Santa Barbara Ballet, a belly dancer and DJ Darla Bea and La Boheme, of course.

Music Academy of the West President & CEO Shauna Quill joined La Boheme last year and may again this year.

She was delighted to make their wedding dreams come true.

"Weddings have long been part of the music academy's history and after 20 years with our new Conditional Use Permit that was approved last year we are able to host them again, so, how amazing to have our first with our good friends Teresa and Rick," said Quill.

Thanks to recent rain the gardens are as green.

"This is the first one that we have had. There are about 5 that are booked for the Fall, but we are very much open to bookings either short term or long term, and so people on my staff are ready to help answer questions," said Quill, "We will be in the Independent's wedding feature in a couple weeks, so we are getting the word out there as best we can."

People interested are welcome to visit the location.

"I love to bring as many people to our campus as possible, it is 10 acres of gorgeous gardens and wonderful history and really one of the true gems in Santa Barbara, so to get as many people that are local as well as visiting to come to campus is really special for us," said Quill.

The next wedding will be held after the 8-week Summer Festival that includes 100 concerts and Master Classes.

It runs June 14- Aug. 9.

For more information visit https://musicacedemy.org.

Your News Channel will have more on weddings at the Music Academy this weekend.