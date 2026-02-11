FestForums brings festival creators together in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) A three-day conference for festival creators known as FestForums returns the Mar Monte Hotel in Santa Barbara this week.

From Feb 11-13, festival leaders, producers, organizers and more will network, take part in panels discussions, take in exhibits, and listen to live music.

Technology, sustainability, safety, wellness, marketing are among the topics.

Experts from Vans Warped Tour, Coachella, SXSW, Sundance, Bonnaroo, Afropunk, Life is Beautiful, Global Citizen and others festivals are taking part this year.

Michael McDonald once described it as one of the most exciting events in Santa Barbara.

"It recognizes and honors those who infuse our community with enthusiasm for artistic endeavor and cultural awareness," said McDonald.

One the first day alone, FestForums President Laurie Kirby has curated panels entitled; "State of the Industry," "What Actually Matters (That No One Tells You) About Producing Festivals," "Breaking Barriers: Women in the Festival Industry," "What's Cooking? Food & Beverage Festivals," Fans First:Harnessing the Power of Volunteers to Elevate Your Event," "The Art of Talent Booking & Artist Relations," "Off the Wall: 30 Years of Vans Warped Tour," and "What Sports Leagues and Festivals Can Learn From Each Other."

FestForums will honor Jeff "Skunk" Baxter, Kevin Lyman and other luminaries at an awards ceremony on Wednesday evening at SOhO Restaurant & Music Venue from 8-9 p.m.

More will follow on Thursday and Friday.

For more information visit https://festforums.com