Women learn self defense from world champ in Ventura

Contributed by Brenda Zaragoza
Published 5:12 pm

VENTURA, Calif.-Women learned self defense from a world champion.

The self defense seminar with Graciella Casillas was hosted by the Neauroboxing Fight Camp in the Portside Ventura Harbor on Saturday.

Casillas  is the subject of the new documentary entitled "The Lioness Within From Underrated to Undefeated "

Casillas stays in shape and guided participants through practical skills.

She wants them to feel confident, empowered and prepared.

For more information visit https:///neuroboxingfightcamp.com

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

