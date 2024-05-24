I Madonnari brings a colorful display of chalk art to the Santa Barbara Old Mission for the weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The colorful 38th I Madonnari Italian street painting festival is appearing in the form of numerous handcrafted chalk art works on the asphalt at the Santa Barbara Mission.

It takes place Saturday through Monday on the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

This festival has its roots in line with a sister festival in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy.

Some of the artists are already on their knees working on their drawings. The black asphalt will be a canvas for professional and first time artists. There will also be a special area for children.

The festival will have live music, food booths and souveniers in the form of poster and t-shirts.

The funds raised will go to the Children's Creative Project helping to bring arts education into the Santa Barbara County Schools. Annually about 80,000 students are reached through the effort of this project.

The event is an economic booster for Santa Barbara. Thousands of people will be at the festival each day and also from there they typically spend time in the regional area. Some go to the festival site each day to see the changing piece of art.

For more information go to: Children's Creative Project - I Madonnari

