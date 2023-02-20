Countdown to 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo begins with return of Beard-A-Reno contest

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The countdown to the 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade officially began on Monday with the return of the time-honored tradition of the Beard-A-Reno Contest.

The annual beard and mustache growing contest started Monday morning, marking the return of the traditional event for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 Beard-A-Reno started in February that year, but never finished due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The contest was not held the past two years in 2021 and 2022.

According to this year’s Beard-A-Reno Chairman Chuck Biely, participants may enter the contest at the Elks Rodeo Office, located at 2325 Skyway Drive, Suite H in Santa Maria starting Monday, February 20th at 9:00 a.m. through Friday, April 7th at 5:00 p.m.

All category winners will be awarded at the official dinner, which will be held at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Saturday, May 20, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The contest will consist of seven categories, including longest beard, blackest beard, whitest beard, reddest beard, best mustache, best attempt, and best all-around.

Rules of the contest includes, all participants must be at least 21-years-old, entrants must be clean-shaven at the time of registration, mustaches are exempt and do NOT need to be shaved, registration fee for all entrants is $30.00 and includes a BBQ beef rib dinner, beans, salad, and entertainment, and those who attend the award dinner will be required to show valid ID at the entrance.

General public tickets for the Beard-A-Reno dinner will also go on sale Monday, February 20th.

Tickets may be purchased at elksrec.com. Elks Recreation has recommend those who are interested in attending the dinner should purchase then as soon as possible since the event typically sells out quickly.

The 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is scheduled for June 1-4, 2023.

For more information on the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, call the Elks Recreation Office at 805-925-4125 or visit elksrec.com.

