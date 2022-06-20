Renewed enthusiasm and a new route all part of the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice celebration

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - One of the most creative summer kickoff events in the county – the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice celebration – comes back after COVID-19 with a new parade route and renewed enthusiasm.

The parade takes place Saturday, June 25 at noon.

The route normally starts on State Street and goes through downtown with a crowd fluctuating around 75,000 people.

This year it will be on Santa Barbara Street from Ortega Street to Alameda Park. There a festival experience will take place.

The State Street promenade design prevents the event at its original location.

The return of the parade, the design workshop, and the new route have created new excitement for the event and new opportunities for participants to showcase their artistic work to a large crowd backed by widespread media coverage.

Santa Barbara Street will be shut down to traffic during the parade and police will direct drivers to detour.

The workshop to design floats and costumes is located on Garden Street at Ortega. It is open every day this week and is very busy with new and veteran designers.

