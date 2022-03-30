Summer Solstice poster contest underway and parade route moves to Santa Barbara Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The annual Summer Solstice festivities in Santa Barbara will take a new turn for 2022 when the parade route shifts to Santa Barbara Street.

Traditionally it is on State Street in the heart of downtown and draws a crowd of over 75,000.

The new promenade, patios and parklets have created a new challenge and organizers, working with the city have decided to move the parade to Santa Barbara Street starting at Ortega. That is a block away from where the Solstice workshop takes place.

The Solstice event welcomes summertime and is one of the more creative festivals of its kind in the US.

Solstice events will be on Friday June 24 and Saturday June 25 when the parade takes place at noon.

The route as it always has, will end with a day of activities at Alameda Park.

Right now, the annual poster and t-shirt contest is on. Designs will be taken until April 8.

A $250 honorarium will be awarded to the artist for the chosen artwork. The winner’s image will appear on posters, t-shirts and social media posts during the 2022 season.

The theme this year is SHINE.

For more information go to: The Santa Barbara Summer Solstice