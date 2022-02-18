Isla Vista will host “Forward Ever, Backward Never” Black History Month event

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District announced Friday that it will host a free, outdoor Black History Month event called "Forward Ever, Backward Never."

The event will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Little Acorn Park in Isla Vista.

IVRPD said the event will feature an African drumming workshop, poetry, live musical performance, art experience and a free screening of the Marvel Studios film "Black Panther."

Event organizers provided the full schedule:

3:00pm - 3:45pm: S.H.I.N.E. Mawusi Women’s Drumming Workshop

4:00pm - 4:30pm: Sojourner the Poet & Friends

4:30pm - 6:30pm: The Rahkas live musical performance

6:30pm - 8:30pm: Film Screening of "Black Panther," presented by Isla Vista Arts

IVRPD said it is hosting this event in collaboration with Rene Fisher-Mims’ Mawusi Women’s African drum circle Sisters, Healing, Inspiring, Nurturing and Empowering (S.H.I.N.E.) and in creative partnership with Sojourner the Poet & Friends, The Rahkas and Isla Vista Arts.

The Rahkas, a reggae band based in Santa Barbara, features a female lead vocalist and blends soulful keys with electrifying guitar to create a vast repertoire of original sounds along with fresh spins on classic covers.

"It is a blessing and an honor to take part of a community event that pays homage to history, diversity and culture," said Alla Rahka McKeon. "Through music, the universal language, we show reverence to history and culture, as well as continuing to amplify the messages and rhythms of the people."

Sojourner the Poet & Friends at the event will feature 2015-2017 Santa Barbara poet laureate Sojourner Kincaid Rolle.

"I am excited to be a part of this event which celebrates and uplifts Black history" said Rolle. "Poetry in its essence acknowledges our lived experiences and often is the inspiration for our way forward."

Kimberly Kiefer, Isla Vista Recreation and Parks District General Manager, said "Our goal in hosting this event was to create a shared community space where people could come together to celebrate black culture."

The event is free, outdoors, open to all ages and will offer refreshments, cookies and rock art while supplies last.

For questions or additional information, IVRPD said you can contact District Clerk Nick Norman at nnorman@ivparks.org or call 805-350-8751.

