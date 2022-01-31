Black History Month celebrations in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Healing Justice Santa Barbara, Juneteenth Santa Barbara and other community organizations released a list of virtual and in-person celebrations for this year's Black History Month.

Black History Month starts Feb. 1 and continues throughout the month of February.

Event organizers said this year's Black History Month is themed Black Joy & Legacy Through Family Health & Safety.

The theme connects the events to uplifting the joy, accomplishments, challenges, and successes of local Black/African-American individuals.

“It is imperative that we work together to show our collective impact on our region in February but also year round,” said Jordan Killebrew, community organizer and co-founder of Juneteenth Santa Barbara. “This year we have organizations planning events for the month of February but also will extend to March, April, May, of course Juneteenth, and beyond.”

Some of February's events include Hip-Hop Fitness events, film screenings, membership drives and meetings, library and museum gallery displays, history trolley rides, open mic nights and more.

For a full list of events and how to get involved, click here.

The community organizations involved include Healing Justice Santa Barbara, UCSB Multicultural Center (MCC), UCSB Hosford - The Healing Space, Gateway Educational Services, Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals, Santa Barbara Black Culture House, Coffee with a Black Guy, Endowment for Youth Committee, African American Women in Santa Barbara County, Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, and Juneteenth Santa Barbara - which coordinates with all organizations.