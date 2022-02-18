NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc prepares for Black History Month celebration

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Black History Month celebrations are planned in Santa Maria this weekend.

February is Black History Month, a dedication to the achievements and history of African Americans.

“It was found in 1926 by Dr. Carter G. Woodson was the second African American to graduate from Harvard,” said NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt.

In Santa Maria, the NAACP will be celebrating Saturday.

The goal is for the community to learn more about Black history.

“It's so important that it is our history,” said Lyons-Pruitt. “We want to celebrate it, the past and honor it. We also want to inspire future generations.”

The event will take place at the Santa Maria library.

It begins at 3 in the afternoon.

“It is more than just Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and about Rosa Parks. it is more than that,” said Lyons-Pruitt. “And so we want people to know more about the history.”

Food, music, and keynote speakers are planned, the NAACP said everyone is invited.

