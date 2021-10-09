Supporters take ‘Polar Plunge’ at Leadbetter Beach for Special Olympics of Santa Barbara County

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dozens of residents took a chilly plunge into the ocean Saturday morning to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

The Special Olympics of Santa Barbara County teamed up with local law enforcement agencies, the county District Attorney, firefighters, supporters and sponsors for this 7th annual Polar Plunge.





(Photos: Monie Photography)

The event started with check-in and breakfast at 9:30 a.m. which was provided by Santa Barbara County and City firefighters.

Participants were then encouraged to run, walk or dance into the chilly waters of Leadbetter Beach.

Supporters could donate towards the $20,000 goal by fundraising themselves or supporting another plunger.

For more information and to donate to the Special Olympics of Southern California, click here.