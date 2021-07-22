California Mid-State Fair opens with enhanced safety precautions in place

Events

PASO ROBLES, Calif. -- The California Mid-State Fair opened in Paso Robles on Wednesday with enhanced safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 fair, It marked the return of the popular event for the first time in two years.

“Earlier this year, we saw our community’s first responders giving thousands of vaccines here at the Fairgrounds,” said CMSF Interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez in a statement. “Thanks in part to that effort, we can now safely welcome our community back to the Fair. We’re thrilled to open the gates today and we encourage everyone to join us in keeping our community safe so we never have to pause this loved tradition again.”

Starting in January, the Paso Robles Event Center was the site of a mass vaccination clinic held by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

For nearly six months before closing in early June, the venue saw thousands of residents receive vaccinations inside the Ponderosa Pavilion.

Fairgoers on Wednesday were greeted with a wide range of sanitation and health protocols in place at the Paso Robles Event Center, including detailed cleaning before, during and after events with an EPA-registered disinfectant to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In addition, high traffic areas will be sanitized more frequently, while staff will continuously monitor, report, and track all cleaning and sanitization protocols.

Hand sanitizer will be provided to all guests and staff members throughout the fairgrounds.

Guests will also be required to undergo a health screening outside prior to entering the venue as required by Public Health Agencies and will need to follow CDC mask guidelines.

Social distancing of at least six feet is requested and all bags are subject to security scanning.

CDC and Public Health agencies approved signage will be located throughout the grounds.

The California Mid-State Fair runs from July 21-Aug. 1.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to midnight Monday-Thursday and noon to midnight on Friday-Sunday.

For more information, click here.