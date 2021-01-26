Avocado Festival donations come through even though the event moved mostly online

Events

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - The 34th California Avocado Festival kept its promise to nonprofits and students with grants and scholarships going out citywide.

The checks were distributed in a ceremony at the Seal fountain downtown on Tuesday.

A total of $6,000 went to six different recipients.

The funds came through sponsors and donations that were part of the community commitment to the event.

Normally the festival is a three-day street celebration downtown with music, food, exhibits and contests. However, last October, the show went into a virtual mode with some of the regular bands performing short sets, the guacamole contest held in a controlled environment and other fun aspects of the festival all recorded and assembled for the community to watch later.

Sponsors covered those costs and the check donations that were just issued.

They include the Future Farmers of America (FFA), The Carpinteria Education Foundation, the Carpinteria Children's Project, Hope Net Carpinteria, the Carpinteria High School Boosters and Howard School.

The funds will help with student scholarships, science projects, animal educational programs, mechanical classes, athletic needs and food insecurity solutions.

Board President Gary Dobbins said, "this board put together the plans." They were dedicated to keeping the tradition alive and "still provide scholarship money for the nonprofits which we knew were going to be lacking this year."

This year's scholarships were given in the name of longtime festival board member Annette Fisher.

"The fact that my name is attached to scholarships that go to so many beautiful organizations, that do so much for this community, I am extremely honored," she said. Fisher personally handed out the checks while the recipients posed for pictures with a giant ceremonial check.

Mayor Wade Nomura said he was grateful for the festival staff and their efforts to keep the event alive while at the same time generating income for community groups in need.

It's still to be determined if the festival can take place this October. That will depend on the control of the coronavirus. Organizers say they will have a plan either way to continue the tradition.

For more information, you can visit California Avocado Festival.