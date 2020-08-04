Fiesta dancers make pop-up flower deliveries and dances

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fiesta dancers and flower girls in Santa Barbara have made some quick and safe visits prior to the start of Old Spanish Days.

They appeared in front of the Santa Barbara Police and Fire Departments along with City Hall.

Along the way the police and fire command staff received flowers as did Mayor Cathy Murillo and members of the council.

At City Hall El Presidente Erik Davis thanked the city for its support of the event and the dancers during the challenging times of the coronavirus.

The fiesta visits were done in a low keyed stop with COVID-19 distancing rules in mind. Masks were worn and interactions were brief.

This has been a hybrid year for Fiesta events in Santa Barbara with nearly every normal activity to celebrate Old Spanish Days cancelled or scaled back significantly.

For more information go to : Old Spanish Days.