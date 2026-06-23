Traveling to a heat wave zone: Here’s what tourists need to know

By CNN Travel staff

(CNN) — Scorching hot temperatures have been breaking records and wreaking havoc across some of the world’s most popular tourism destinations.

Is it time to rethink travel plans? Are refunds available? Are there ways to cope?

Here are some answers to many of the key questions travelers may be asking when potentially dangerous conditions are likely to affect their vacations.

Which regions are affected?

A number of destinations across the United States and Europe have been significantly impacted by soaring global temperatures, resulting in a number of deaths.

In the US, temperatures in Grand Canyon National Park are predicted to either hit or exceed 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius) at the low-elevation Phantom Ranch this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Park Service has since urged people to avoid hiking in the middle of the day following a “recent influx of heat-related incidents,” including the deaths of two hikers on the North Kaibab Trail.

In Europe, health warnings have been issued by officials in countries such as France, Spain and the United Kingdom due to the extreme weather, which has also been linked to fatalities.

On Monday, France suffered its hottest night since records began in 1947, reaching 70.9 degrees Fahrenheit according to provisional figures, while several French towns withstood their hottest day on record.

The heat is also intensifying in Spain, with temperatures exceeding 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Andújar, a municipality in the south of the country, according to the weather service AEMET.

In the UK, temperatures are predicted to reach record highs this week, leading to the closure of some schools, with the UK Met Office issuing a rare heat-health alert indicating a risk to life.

“Humidity ⁠is also a factor, making this heatwave even more impactful with heat stress a danger to all,” the Met Office said in a statement issued on Monday.

How bad is it?

Global temperature records have been continually broken as the hottest days ever are logged, and this seems likely to continue as the heat intensifies in numerous countries around the world.

Heat alerts are currently in place for 23 different European countries, with Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland and Luxembourg at the highest level.

Is it safe to travel to a heat wave zone?

If you’re planning to visit one of the affected destinations, whether for leisure or business, it’s very unlikely you’ll be able to stick to your original travel plans.

In areas with scorching temperatures, travelers may struggle to sightsee at their usual pace and may need to adapt or scrap itineraries. This will be even more important for people with chronic health conditions or in high-risk categories, such as older people and young children.

Anyone visiting an area at risk of floods, wildfires or typhoons could potentially find tourist destinations closed or even being evacuated. It’s important to pay very close attention to local government safety advice and heed recommendations.

While many vacations will be possible so long as advice is followed and precautions are taken, in certain circumstances it may be advisable to cancel or reschedule your trips.

What can I do to cope with the heat?

Try to get out and about first thing in the morning — the temperatures start building at around 11 a.m. Although conventional wisdom suggests that midday is the hottest time of the day, in reality, the heat keeps building until early evening — and temperatures in the afternoon are far more suffocating than in the morning.

Wash your hands and wrists — and ideally your face and arms — with cool water as often as possible (in Europe, fountains should make this easy). Take cool showers when you can, and try to air-dry if possible. Italian authorities are advising residents to spend at least three hours a day in an air-conditioned environment — so if you’re sightseeing, find a cool museum, gallery or restaurant to take refuge in.

Wear loose, light clothing made of lightweight materials. Don’t forget sunscreen — and reapply it regularly. And use a fan — yes, even a handheld one can make a huge difference in how you feel.

Drink more water than usual, the CDC advises, and don’t wait until you feel thirsty to drink.

When it’s time to eat, prioritize water-filled foods — raw vegetables and salads, or fruits such as watermelon or grapes.

If you’re asthmatic, or have other chronic health conditions that can be worsened by heat or humidity, it’s worth seeking medical advice about how best to tackle your trip.

Check whether the place you’re staying has air conditioning — if you fall into a high risk category, that will be crucial.

Finally, make sure you have travel insurance that covers medical expenses. That way, if you need treatment for heat-related illnesses, you’ll be covered. If you’re in a high-risk category and your doctor advises you not to travel, you should be able to cancel on insurance, too.

What are the health risks?

Health risks are potentially very severe, although some people will just experience discomfort.

Extreme heat can cause a number of medical issues that can be serious or even lead to death. Around 489,000 heat-related deaths occurred every year from 2000 to 2019, according to a study by medical journal The Lancet.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are the biggest risks. If you see any of the symptoms below, the CDC advises seeking immediate medical attention.

Heat stroke symptoms include a body temperature over 103 Fahrenheit (39.4 Celsius), hot and red skin without sweating, headaches and dizziness, upset stomachs and passing out. Sufferers should cool with fanning and cool water on the skin rather than take in more fluids, according to the CDC.

Heat exhaustion is marked by heavy sweating, muscle cramps, exhaustion and pale skin. Sufferers can also have headaches, dizziness, upset stomachs and can faint. The CDC outlines (pdf) steps to take to treat heat-related illness symptoms while you await medical attention.

Those with chronic health conditions, as well as older people, young children and infants are at higher risk.

Anyone with asthma or other breathing difficulties should be aware that it’s not just wildfires that can worsen their condition. Humidity — as seen in much of Europe, particularly Italy — can have the same effect.

Is transport affected?

Pretty much all transport can be affected by extreme temperatures and in surprising ways. A heat wave can lead to passengers being bumped off their scheduled flight because the plane has become too heavy to take off.

Train tracks and even roads can buckle in extreme heat — in 2022, preventative measures in London included painting rail tracks white and wrapping a bridge in foil. Highways may be blocked off in areas that are prone to flash flooding or at risk of wildfires. Pipe bursts can also increase in dry, hot weather due to ground shifts, leading to yet more unexpected diversions.

Even if your journey on public transport proceeds on schedule, you could be in for a very sticky trip if the buses or trains in your destination don’t have air conditioning — or it breaks down. If you have to hit the road, make sure you have plenty of water and appropriate snacks and be prepared for things not going according to plan.

Can I get a refund if I cancel?

As with most meteorological events, heat waves are not typically covered by travel insurance companies and so no compensation will be offered if you cancel your trip because of rising temperatures.

The situation would change if an official advisory was issued warning against travel, but that’s highly unlikely and many insurance policies do not cover natural catastrophes. There may be some provision for people with pre-existing medical conditions exacerbated by heat.

That said, if the heat causes cancelation of flights or delays, some level of assistance may be offered. Likewise airlines may offer refunds or rescheduling/rerouting options.

Depending on who it’s been booked with and what payments have been made, some hotel stays may be cancelable without incurring any charges. It’s worth checking terms and conditions.

Do Europeans have AC?

When it’s scorching outside, the cooling blast of air conditioning is a much-welcomed source of relief. But while in the US it’s normal for many homes, hotels, restaurants and public buildings to be equipped with aircon, in Europe it’s less common.

A 2018 study from the International Energy Agency found less than 10% of households in Europe have AC, compared to 90% in the US. So if you’re staying in an Airbnb, don’t expect an aircon unit unless it’s specified in the listing. European buildings are also often older than their US counterparts, and were built to to keep heat in, leading to uncomfortable conditions in soaring temperatures.

“In Europe… we simply don’t have the tradition of air conditioning… because up to relatively recently, it hasn’t been a major need,” Brian Motherway, head of the Office of Energy Efficiency and Inclusive Transitions at the International Energy Agency, told CNN last year.

European hotels are more likely to have cooling systems, but it still depends on the size of the property. Expect AC in larger hotels in cities, but it’s less likely in a small beachside bolthole.

Public transport is also hit and miss. Unsurprisingly, underground lines are often some of the hottest spots in a heat wave — although some have aircon. It’s worth planning ahead — travel app Citymapper, for example, allows users to specify public transport routes with air conditioning.

Aircon is usually found in European cinemas — certainly larger multiplexes. With two highly anticipated movies released at the height of the 2026 summer heat wave — “Toy Story 5” and “Supergirl” — this could be a good option for heat relief.

How long will it last?

If you’re hoping to travel in July and banking on the weather cooling off by then, it’s worth keeping a close eye on updates. At present, there doesn’t seem to be any guarantee the global heat wave will wane any time soon.

Laura Paddison, Julia Buckley, Tamara Hardingham-Gill, Barry Neild, Maureen O’Hare and Francesca Street contributed to this story.

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