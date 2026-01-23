Valentino funeral: Hollywood and the fashion industry come out to say goodbye to the ‘The Last Emperor’ of fashion

By Leah Dolan and Barbie Latza Nadeau, CNN

Rome, Italy (CNN) — Peers, supporters, successors and admirers of the late Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani are paying their respects today in Rome at the late couturier’s funeral.

Since Wednesday, Valentino (who often went by his first name) has been lying in state at PM23, the new arts and culture exhibition space opened by Fondazione Valentino Garavani in 2025. There, amongst white-washed walls and under an opulent chandelier of white flowers, Valentino’s coffin lay. Today, it has been transported to the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri — a church designed by Michelangelo in the 16th century — for the ceremony in central Rome.

While open to the public, the funeral guest list also includes industry luminaries, as well as high profile women — such as Anne Hathaway and Olivia Palermo — who regularly wore Valentino’s designs on the red carpet. Alessandro Michelle, the current creative director at Valentino, arrived in dark blacked-out shades. Pierpaolo Piccioli, who led Valentino’s namesake brand from 2008 until 2024, made his way into the church alongside Francois-Henri Pinault — the current chairman of the board of directors at Kering, the parent company of Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and more.

Also spotted was Fendi designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, the former creative director at Dior who also served a stint at Valentino. American designer Tom Ford, longtime British fashion journalist Suzy Menkes and Anna Wintour were also in attendance — the latter arriving in a fur stole and her signature layers of candy-colored jewel necklaces. Even the Carabinieri police capes worn by the guards were designed by Armani.

Early in the morning, a steady stream of white flower wreaths were carried inside the basilica. Members of the public queued outside the church, some were dressed in red or carrying red bags, purses, scarves — a homage to the designer’s signature scarlet shade. One fan outside the church waved a glittering black poster to the camera: “Goodbye Valentino,” it read. “The last emperor of fashion.”

