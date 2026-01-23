Still don’t have a REAL ID? Get ready for a $45 fee

By Alexandra Skores, CNN

(CNN) — Travelers will need to have a REAL ID to board their next US domestic flight or face a $45 fee from the Transportation Security Administration beginning on February 1.

Last year, TSA started enforcement of its REAL ID requirement. Several months later, it proposed charging a fee to travelers who haven’t obtained a REAL ID.

Now, TSA is rolling out ConfirmID, a process to streamline the identification check and fee payment for those without a REAL ID. Travelers without a REAL ID can input their information online and pay the fee, set at $45, before heading to the airport to streamline a potentially lengthy compliance process.

The REAL ID Act, which was passed by Congress in 2005, enacted the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the federal government enhance security standards for identification.

CNN sat down with Steve Lorincz, deputy executive assistant administrator of TSA to discuss what changes travelers might see beginning in February.

Here’s some of what he had to say, along with some additional details about the new policy.

What happens on February 1?

“February 1 is really the next phase of REAL ID compliance enforcement. We rolled out REAL ID in May of 2025. About 94% of the population, or the passengers that transit through a TSA checkpoint today, have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or an acceptable form of ID, like a passport. So that leaves us about 6%,” Lorincz said.

That 6% has a couple of options now. Of course, those travelers can go to the Department of Motor Vehicles, or wherever their state issues IDs, and obtain a REAL ID. But for those travelers who haven’t done that by February 1, TSA ConfirmID is an online system where they can enter their name and travel start date and pay a $45 fee.

“Once they pay that $45 fee, they will get a receipt. They will bring that receipt to a TSA checkpoint,” Lorincz said, where a TSA agent will use that receipt, plus a government ID, to process the traveler through the security checkpoint.

At the checkpoint, travelers should be prepared to provide their legal name, address and date of birth to complete the ConfirmID verification process.

TSA ConfirmID is designed to streamline identity verification for air travelers who do not have an acceptable form of ID, according to the TSA website. The identification process takes an average of 10-15 minutes, TSA said. However, it could take 30 minutes or more.

How do travelers know that they have a REAL ID?

“When you look at your driver’s license, there’s usually an indicator at the top of the driver’s license, which is a star,” said Lorincz. “Some states, like California, have the golden bear. So look at that, make sure that you might have a compliant REAL ID driver’s license. If you’re not sure, there’s also a lot of information on the sites for both the DMVs and Secretary of State offices as far as that.”

Are passengers without REAL IDs expected to pay $45 every time they go through a checkpoint?

“The $45 fee is good for 10 days from the date of travel,” Lorincz said. “But if you have future dates of travel coming up, I would encourage those individuals to make sure that they spend some time at the DMVs and Secretary of State offices to get their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license.”

In other words, travelers have 10 days from the start date of their travel, which is entered into the ConfirmID system. So they could travel round trip within 10 days, but another fee would be required after that period is over.

Is the fee non-refundable?

“Yes,” Lorincz said, the $45 is non-refundable.

What are some alternatives to the REAL ID?

“A mobile ID, passports, military IDs, but there’s a very detailed list on TSA.gov that provides all the acceptable forms of ID,” Lorincz said.

Other alternatives listed on the TSA website include DHS trusted traveler cards, permanent resident card, border crossing card, a foreign government issued passport and others.

How does this apply to children or minors?

“It does not change. So it’s 18 years or older that is required to kind of move forward in this space,” Lorincz said.

ID is not required for children under 18 for domestic flights.

Do affected travelers have to pay online or can they do it at the checkpoint?

“There is an option at the checkpoint, but we want to make sure that they’re prepared for their flight, so if they could do it ahead of time, I think it’s more convenient for them,” Lorincz said.

Travelers who opt to pay at the airport will lose their place in line while they complete the process, according to TSA’s list of frequently asked questions about ConfirmID.

At the checkpoint for verification purposes, travelers should be ready to provide their legal name, address and date of birth.

