These British royal residences are opening their doors this Christmas

By Kathy Rose OBrien, CNN

(CNN) — Not so long ago, if you wanted to spend Christmas with the royal family, the only way to get close was to press your nose up to the TV screen during the monarch’s Christmas speech.

But times have changed and many royal residences are getting into the holiday spirit by opening their doors to the public for a range of festive events.

It’s part of a drive by King Charles to make royal residences more accessible… and profitable. Earlier this year, the monarch opened new parts of Buckingham Palace and Balmoral Castle for the most intimate public tours ever permitted. And this winter there are exclusive guided tours at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Here is our selection of Christmas offerings fit for a monarch:

The Sandringham Estate

Sandringham, in eastern England, has been the private home of four generations of British monarchs since 1862, and it’s where the family retreat to for their annual holiday get-together. With royals in residence, the house itself will be off-limits to the public, but there is still plenty to do on the rural estate.

Between November 21 and December 24, visitors will be able to follow a winter light trail called “Luminate” around the Norfolk estate. The grounds have been transformed into a sparkly wonderland, glowing in all the colors of the rainbow thanks to thousands of lasers, strobes and twinkling lights.

There’s also a Christmas tree maze and a new tree house this year, plus marshmallow-toasting by the firepits. And since the royals – Queen Victoria and Prince Albert – are credited with popularizing the tradition in the UK, it’s only fitting that you can buy your Christmas tree from the estate’s own sawmill.

Windsor Castle

A quick hop on the train from London and well-known to royal-watchers, Windsor Castle is one of King Charles’ several residences outside of the capital. Many will be familiar with the location as the venue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, and it is also the burial site of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

To mark the festive season, a 20-foot-high Nordmann fir tree holds court in the castle’s grand St. George’s Hall from Thursday. If you opt for a visit, not only are the apartments (check out the Crimson Drawing Room!) and grounds decorated to the hilt, but for the first time, miniature Christmas decorations have been added to a 100-year-old doll’s house that used to belong to Queen Mary. The Christmas displays are included in a standard admission, with tickets from £30 ($37).

The Palace of Holyroodhouse

It can’t be easy for Santa Claus to keep track of which royal lives at which royal home. The official residence of King Charles in Scotland is the storied Palace of Holyroodhouse, home to 900 years of royal history and, in the 16th century, Mary, Queen of Scots.

This Christmas, the Edinburgh pile will be decorated with Christmas garlands in the throne room and a lavishly laid grand table in the royal dining room first used by Queen Victoria. If you’re interested in a visit, there are also private evening tours on selected dates.

Want to get practical? There will be a festive wreath-making workshop with florist and Royal Warrant-holder Lottie Longman on December 12. Otherwise you could take in your regal surroundings with a glass of wine in one hand and a mince pie in the other, as you listen to the Robin Chapel Choir who are set to perform festive music on December 8 and 9.

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens

At Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland’s royal residence, the 100-acre gardens are putting on an after-dark winter trail inspired by the 12 Days of Christmas. You’ll be able to experience each verse of the famous song in a series of installations across the grounds, and Santa will be making a special visit on select days.

If you’re a crafter, there is also a Christmas decoration wood decoupage workshop and the chance to learn about Georgian chocolate – after which, most importantly, you can take some home with you. And a performance by Northern Ireland’s 25-strong chamber choir Cappella Caeciliana takes place on December 15.

Kensington Palace

If you are more of a royal history buff, you may prefer to step into the shoes of past royals and visit one of the historic royal palaces, which are also getting into the festive spirit.

A visit to Kensington Palace will see you time travel to a 19th-century Christmas, from where many present-day holiday traditions originate. A royal residence for more than 300 years and the birthplace of Queen Victoria, it is hosting a special exhibition from December 4 exploring her childhood years at the property. It promises to share diary excerpts, delve into period decorations and provide insights into royal gift-giving.

You’re bound to be thirsty after all that history, so why not enjoy an afternoon tea inspired by Princess Victoria’s Christmas traditions, served in The Orangery, an elegant dining room overlooking the palace’s Sunken Garden.

Hampton Court Palace

Henry VIII was known for his opulent living, and his home in the south London neighborhood of Richmond upon Thames is the ideal royal stop for picking up some stocking stuffers. When not browsing the wares of more than one hundred artisan producers at the festive fair, visitors can ice skate right in front of the palace. The rink is open from November 22 through to January 5.

If the temperatures have dropped and you need to thaw out, why not head inside to the palace kitchens? On selected dates, you’ll find a display of Tudor cooking enjoyed by Henry and his courtiers, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the flavors and spices of the time.

The Tower of London

Lastly, if you find the traditional Yuletide aesthetic too jolly, you might be intrigued by a Christmas visit to the Tower of London, which is more often associated with executions, black ravens and shiny baubles of a different kind – the Crown Jewels.

Guests will be given a special welcome to the tower – consistently one of London’s top visitor attractions – by one of the famous Yeoman Warders who guard it. You’ll still get your royal fix from the tower’s curated installations, which reveal how kings and queens celebrated the festive period through the ages.

While it can’t be described as a royal residence, three queens of England – including two unlucky wives of the aforementioned Henry VIII – did spend their final days there.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.