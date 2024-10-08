Disney World and other major Florida tourist attractions closing ahead of Milton

By Michelle Watson and Forrest Brown, CNN

(CNN) — Hurricane Milton is prompting closure of some of Florida’s biggest and most beloved tourist attractions, including all four of the main theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort. Though located southwest of Orlando in inland Florida, Milton’s expected path across central Florida is forcing the resort to make a rare weather-related closure.

Walt Disney World will close its theme parks in stages beginning at 1 p. m. ET Wednesday, the company said on its website.

Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p. m. ET while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs shopping and entertainment complex will close at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

“It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday,” the company website said. “We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings.”

In terms of lodging, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close beginning at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Status of other Florida attractions

Disney World isn’t the only tourism favorite expected to be affected by Milton’s projected path. As of 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, this was the status of some other major attractions across the state:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

In the possible crosshairs of Milton, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay was closed on Tuesday and is set to remain closed through Thursday. Howl-O-Scream is canceled for Thursday.

Universal Studios Orlando

Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday. That closing time is subject to change based on forecast alterations, the park said Tuesday afternoon. All those venues will be closed Thursday.

Universal Volcano Bay will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios is canceled for Wednesday and Thursday. Universal’s hotels are slated to remain operational.

SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando is set to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

LEGOLAND (Winter Haven)

LEGOLAND Florida will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Hotel operations are slated to continue with limited capacity.

Kennedy Space Center (Cape Canaveral)

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, located on the Atlantic Coast, is closed for Wednesday and Thursday.

Florida state parks

Many of Florida’s state parks are closing ahead of the hurricane. Click here for the full, updated list.

Everglades National Park

In extreme South Florida, Everglades National Park remains open, but services are limited. Visitor centers are closed. Emergency response will be extremely limited, the park warns.

Visit the above attractions’ websites for details on refunds of previously purchased tickets along with the latest closing and reopening information.

You should check ahead for any tourist destination in or near the expected path of Milton before heading out. That includes all of Florida and possibly other Southeastern states such as Georgia and South Carolina.

