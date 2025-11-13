James Van Der Beek auctioning off ‘Dawson’s Creek’ and ‘Varsity Blues’ memorabilia amid life’s ‘twists and turns’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — James Van Der Beek is parting with some of his prized possessions.

Fans have a chance to snag some of the memorabilia from his “Dawson’s Creek” and “Varsity Blues” roles in a live auction to be held early in December.

According to People magazine, “Dawson’s Creek fans will have a chance to own the necklace Dawson gifted Joey for prom, which is estimated to bring in anywhere from $26,400 to $52,800. Dawson’s pilot episode outfit is expected to bring in up to nearly $4,000, as well as other items from the series, which ran from 1998 to 2003.”

From the 1999 hit “Varsity Blues,” his film-worn cleats and West Canaan Coyotes Hat will also be up for auction.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them, and with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now,” Van Der Beek said.

The star, who played Dawson Leery on “Dawson’s Creek,” announced in November 2024 that he is living with stage 3 with colorectal cancer.

In September, the father of six opted out of traveling to the “Dawson’s Creek” reunion in New York City, where cast members staged a reading of the show’s pilot.

Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda filled in for Van Der Beek, who made a virtual appearance instead.

The auction will run from December 5 to 7.

