Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley appear to make their relationship Instagram official

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — It would appear that Billy Ray Cyrus does not at all have an “achy breaky heart.”

The country singer and British actress Elizabeth Hurley appeared to go public with a romance on Easter Sunday. The pair posted a photo showing Cyrus – in bunny ears – kissing Hurley on her cheek.

“Happy Easter ♥️,” the caption on the photo read.

CNN has reached out to representatives for the two for comment.

It’s not the first time Hurley has posted on social media about Cyrus.

The two worked together in 2022 as costars in the holiday film “Christmas in Paradise.” Hurley shared a video about the project at the time.

“Shooting the poster for Christmas in Paradise with the heavenly @mrkelseygrammer and glorious @billyraycyrus,” she wrote in the caption of that post.

Cyrus split with his wife, Australian musician Johanna Rosie Hodges, who goes by the name Firerose, in June 2024, less than a year after they married.

When he announced their engagement in 2022, the singer and actor described Firerose as “the real deal.”

That news came after his former wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce from him in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. According to her filing, they had not lived together for two years.

Billy Ray Cyrus said at the time there were no hard feelings in terms of the split from the woman with whom he shares five children: sons Trace and Braison and daughters Brandi, Miley and Noah.

Hurley’s only child, her 23-year-old son model and actor Damian Hurley, reacted positively in the comments of the post of his mother with Cyrus. The younger Hurley wrote celebratory emojis, including a red heart.

His father is Hurley’s ex, the late American businessman and philanthropist Steve Bing, who died in 2020.

Elizabeth Hurley also famously had a longtime romance with fellow British actor, Hugh Grant. The couple split in 2000 after 13 years of dating.

She was previously engaged for a time to the late Australian cricket player Shane Warne, who died at age of 52 in 2022.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.