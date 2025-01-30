Prosecutors include two more victims in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ federal indictment

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Federal prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against Sean “Diddy” Combs, expanding the racketeering conspiracy allegations to include two new female victims.

Combs was previously charged with racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution of a former long-term girlfriend, who is identified in the indictment as “Victim 1.” The superseding indictment alleges the crimes extended to two additional women. He is also charged with sex trafficking of “Victim 1.”

Prosecutors have clashed in court repeatedly with Combs’ attorneys over the number of alleged victims. Combs’ lawyers argued that the allegations involving “Victim 1” are not evidence of sex trafficking but “consensual” activity that was between people in a long-term relationship.

“There’s one victim in the indictment…it’s not 50,” an attorney for Combs previously told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. Speaking of the prosecution, he added, “What they did, and it’s a little too cute, is it’s 50 witnesses or victims — well, it’s one victim. That’s all that’s in the indictment.”

The new indictment also alleges the criminal conduct goes as far back as 2004, four years earlier than they initially said.

Prosecutors allege Combs and his associates used his position of power and influence to intimidate and lure female victims often “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” and then caused them to engage in sex acts, often involving male commercial sex workers, according to the indictment. Prosecutors previously alleged the crimes occurred at “Freak Offs” or events where women were drugged and forced to have sex. In the new indictment, prosecutors allege that on some occasions, the criminal activity included just Combs and a female victim.

In addition, the new indictment alleges when Combs’ authority was threatened by employees, witnesses or others, he reacted at times violently, including “multiple” acts of kidnapping. On one occasion, the indictment says, Combs allegedly “dangled a victim over an apartment balcony.”

“The latest Indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution’s theory remains flawed,” Combs’ attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement to CNN. “The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

As part of the conspiracy charge, prosecutors added two additional drugs Combs and others allegedly possessed to include psilocin, a psychedelic, and methamphetamine.

Prosecutors have said their investigation is continuing and emphasized that in a letter to the judge filed on Thursday.

“As the Government has previously indicated, its investigation remains active and ongoing. The Government will endeavor to return any further superseding indictment as promptly as possible, mindful of the May 5, 2025 trial date in this case,” prosecutors wrote to the judge.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wagmeister contributed to this report