‘Sandman’ author Neil Gaiman denies sexual assault allegations detailed in New York Magazine article

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Best-selling fantasy author Neil Gaiman has denied allegations of sexual assault made by multiple women that were most recently reported in an article published by New York Magazine on Monday.

In a statement on his website, Gaiman said he has “never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone” and that the women’s accounts contained “moments I half-recognise and moments I don’t, descriptions of things that happened sitting beside things that emphatically did not happen.”

CNN has reached out to Gaiman’s representatives for further comment.

Gaiman, whose nearly 50 books include works that have been adapted for TV and film, such as “Good Omens,” “Coraline” and “The Sandman,” was first accused of sexual assault by two women in a podcast investigation produced by Tortoise Media in July.

By August, Tortoise reported that additional women had come forward with their own allegations of sexual assault, coercion, or abuse against the author. Four of the women who spoke with Tortoise also spoke with New York Magazine. CNN has not independently verified their allegations, which span from 1986 to 2022 in the US, UK or New Zealand.

Without responding to each individual allegation, Gaiman said “as I re-review everything that actually happened as opposed to what is being alleged – I don’t accept there was any abuse. To repeat, I have never engaged in non-consensual sexual activity with anyone.”

“Some of the horrible stories now being told simply never happened, while others have been so distorted from what actually took place that they bear no relationship to reality,” Gaimain wrote “I am prepared to take responsibility for any missteps I made. I’m not willing to turn my back on the truth, and I can’t accept being described as someone I am not, and cannot and will not admit to doing things I didn’t do.”

Since the allegations against Gaiman surfaced in July, several of his TV and film projects remain ongoing. Prime Video’s “Good Omens” will conclude with a 90-minute special instead of a full third season as originally planned and Gaiman will no longer receive an executive producer credit, according to Variety. The company hasn’t issued a public update about the status of another Gaiman project, “Anansi Boys.” CNN has reached out to Prime Video for comment.

Meanwhile, Disney has paused its adaptation of “The Graveyard Book” due to multiple factors, including the allegations, IndieWire reported in September. CNN has contacted Disney for comment.

At Netflix, the second season of “The Sandman,” which is produced by subsidiaries of CNN parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, is expected to air later this year. A spokesperson for Netflix was not immediately available for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.