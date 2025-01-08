SAG Award nominations 2025: See the full list of nominees

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — The nominees for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be revealed on Wednesday morning.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were set to announce the nominees live, but it was canceled due to Los Angeles wildfires. Instead the nominations were released via press release.

The ceremony will stream live on Netflix for the first time on Sunday, February 23, with Kristen Bell as the host.

A list of nominees follows below.

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, “Wicked”

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, “A Complete Unknown”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Piano Lesson”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Zoe Saldana, “Emilia Pérez”

“Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“Anora”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.