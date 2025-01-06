Aubrey Plaza addresses ‘unimaginable tragedy’ of losing her husband

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Aubrey Plaza has shared her first statement since the death of her husband, writer and director Jeff Baena.

“This is an unimaginable tragedy. We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time,” Plaza said in a statement shared with People magazine.

Baena, whose many credits include “Life After Beth,” died on Friday. He was 47.

Baena died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

He and Plaza married in 2021 and the two had worked on several projects together, including the 2014’s horror-comedy “Life After Beth” and the 2017 historical comedy “The Little Hours.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.