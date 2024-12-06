Dolly Parton is searching for someone to play her on Broadway

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Dolly Parton needs help finding Dolly Parton.

The iconic country star shared Thursday that casting has begun for a forthcoming Broadway show about her life, “Dolly: an Original Musical.”

“Now I’m announcing the search for Dolly,” Parton said in a video. “Whether you’re chasing your dreams from a small town or you’ve spent years performing on stages across the country, I want to give you a chance to help me bring my story to Broadway and maybe even play me.”

According to the show’s site, they are “searching for performers of all ages to portray Dolly at different stages of her incredible life.”

“This is your chance to bring your brand of rhinestone sparkle to the role of a lifetime,” the site states. “Ready to step into the high heels of a legend?”

In her announcement video, Parton, 78, said, “This show is a celebration of my music, my life and all the amazing people who’ve been with me along the way.”

“We’re looking for talented performers who can capture the spirit of my journey, whether you’re an experienced theater professional or an undiscovered gem with that little special something,” she said.

Parton said a select few will get to audition in person for the show’s casting director. Applications can be submitted at the show’s site.

“Dolly: an Original Musical” will include music and lyrics written by Parton, with a book by the star and Maria S. Schlatter. Bartlett Sher is listed on the musical’s site as the director.

