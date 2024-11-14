Nicole Kidman found a classy way to shade Martin Scorsese about his lack of female stars

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Nicole Kidman has worked with some amazing directors, but there’s one she has not.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Oscar-winning actress was asked about her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award’s speech in which she listed some of the filmmakers she’s worked with. They included Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Stanley Kubrick and Gus Van Sant.

“Is there anyone you have your eye on who you haven’t worked with and want to?” Kidman was asked in her interview with Vanity Fair.

“I’ve always said I want to work with [Martin] Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

The famed director has done a few films in which the story revolves around a female lead, including 1977’s “New York, New York,” starring Liza Minnelli, and the 1974 film “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” which won its star, Ellen Burstyn, a best actress Academy Award. The bulk of his movies, however, have been led by male actors.

Kidman rounded her list off in the interview by mentioning her desire to work with directors Kathryn Bigelow, Spike Jonze, Paul Thomas Anderson and Michael Haneke.

CNN reached out to representatives for Scorsese for comment.

